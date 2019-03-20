Services
Terrance M. "Pac Man" Sevion


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrance M. "Pac Man" Sevion Obituary
Terrance M. "Pac Man" Sevion

Muncie - Terrance M. Sevion" Pac Man", 36 of Muncie pass away March 11, 2019. He was born December 23, 1982 in Muncie In. The son of Dan iel Vance and Carmen Sevion. Terrance is survived by his parents Daniel Vance Muncie, Carman Sevion Memphis Tennessee, four sisters: Jessica Jones Muncie, Tonisha Sevion, Talinda Sevion Memphis Tennesse, Ciara Jones Indianapolis.

Services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10am to 12pm. Burial will follow in Garden of Memory Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019
