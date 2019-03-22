|
|
Terrance Sevion
- - Terrance Sevion, a.k.a. Pacman, WunPac, and ItzHeem, was a living legend who left this Earth far too soon at the young age of 36 on March 11, 2019 due to illness. To know Terrance was to love him, and he had a positive impact on an abundance of people all over the world. Upon learning of his passing, thousands of his family and friends posted to social media recollecting beautiful memories and leaving countless messages of adoration.
Terrance was born in Memphis, but came to Muncie in his early elementary-school years to be raised by his beloved grandmother, Cora Vance. He attended Southview Elementary, Wilson Middle School, and went on to graduate from Muncie Southside High School in 2002. His pictures are still hanging in the halls and gym of Southside because of his numerous student-athlete achievements. Throughout all of his years he played every sport he could including football, basketball, track, baseball, and wrestling. Terrance was a key player on Muncie Southside's Basketball team in 2001 when they won the State Championship Title before the state switched over to class divisions. After graduation, Terrance went on to study Psychology at Southwestern College in San Diego, California and played football on the school team. When he came back to Indiana, he continued his studies online with Sports Management and went on to play semi-pro football for Team USA. After that he attended Trinity Bible College in North Dakota and was not only a star on their basketball team but did mission work with the school, too.
Terrance's talents didn't end with sports, as he was also a gifted musician, actor, and singer. He found his love of music and singing early and was a lifelong and very active member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Muncie. He even dabbled in modeling while living in California, and rumor has it he may have had a few roles in independent movies. He recorded dozens of studio songs and albums with local Hip-Hop and R&B artists of Muncie and performed in many on-stage shows and performances.
After returning home to Muncie from California, Terrance began what would become his life's calling- coaching and empowering the youth. He successfully coached hundreds of kids and knew how to connect with them on and off the fields and courts. He served as a father figure and positive role model for many kids who all adored him. He co-founded the Delaware County Phenom AAU Team a.k.a. DC Phenoms and coached up until the day before his passing which just goes to show how dedicated he was to his life's mission. The AAU team will continue to carry on his successful legacy, and the community of Muncie and everyone who can is encouraged to support the team as well.
Terrance left a timeless impression on everyone he ever had contact with whether it be through school, coaching, church, music, kinship, or friendship. His will forever be a legend and his legacy of empowerment, love, and grace will endure for all of time.
Services will be held at 12pm on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church with visitation from 10am to 12pm. Terrance's burial will follow at the Garden of Memory Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 22, 2019