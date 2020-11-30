Terri L. (Thornburgh) Moorman
Marion - Terri L. Moorman, 65, died Friday, November 27, 2020 in University Nursing Center, Upland. She was born in Hartford City on August 6, 1955, the daughter of the later Alfred "Barney" and Helen (Patterson) Thornburgh.
Terri graduated from Eastbrook High School in 1973. She married her high school sweetheart, Barry Moorman, on September 29, 1973. Together they shared 43 years before he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017.
Mrs. Moorman, who was a homemaker and loving mother, was a member of Center Chapel United Methodist Church, Marion. She was an animal lover, especially horses, and enjoyed making crafts.
Survivors include her children: Bree (Ryan) Phillippe, Jonesboro; Brent (Lindsey) Moorman, Marion; and Benj Moorman, Salt Lake City, Utah; three brothers: Doc (Kathy) Thornburgh, Marion; Butch (Eve) Thornburgh, Upland; and Rich (Jara) Thornburgh, Upland; three sisters: Debbie (Dave) Wilson, Muncie; Patsy (John) Logan, Hartford City; and Bonnie (Bill) Crain, Idaho; nine grandchildren: Gabby; Emily; Claire; Creighton; Dannika; Rosin; Dixie; Benjamin; and Emily; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 8733 E. 200 S., Marion, Indiana. The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm at the church, with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Chapel United Methodist Church. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, anyone in attendance at the service is asked to please wear a mask.