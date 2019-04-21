|
|
Terry Arndt
Carmel - Terry Arndt, 76, Carmel, IN, died April 14 at home with his daughter at his side. His wife of 43 years, Mary Jo Arndt, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Andy Zenor, of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren, Hayden, Henry and Julianne; two sisters, Connie Van Scoik of Michigan City, IN and Judy Nell of LaPorte, IN; and sister-in-law, Rita Hess of Fishers, IN.
A native of LaPorte, IN, he was born September 15, 1942, to Evelyn and Fred Arndt, who preceded him in death.
He earned BS, MBA and PhD degrees, was a former dean and professor of accounting at Ball State University and Central Michigan University, and was a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. He taught accounting and finance courses at Murray State University, Eastern Kentucky University, University of Arkansas, Ball State University and Central Michigan University.
Terry was active in the Indiana CPA Society and the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts where he graded, wrote questions and was Chairman of the Council of Examiners for many years. He published 31 academic articles, contributed to textbooks and did editorial work. He was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, Fishers, IN, and was very active in various ministries of the Roman Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers. There will be a luncheon at the Church immediately after the Mass. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Calling will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, and 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Louis de Montfort food pantry.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at St Vincent Hospital along with St. Vincent Hospice and the care givers at Live Long Well Care.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019