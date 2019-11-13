|
|
Terry Bousman
Muncie - On Monday, November 11th 2019, Terry Alan Bousman, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64. Terry was born on the 25th of July 1955 to Murl (Patrica) Bousman and Ayleen Collett (Bousman and Mrs. James Houk). He was raised in Saratoga, Indiana and was a 1973 graduate of Winchester High School. He joined the Air Force in November of 1973.
Terry married Amellia Lois Daniel in April of 1975. Together they had two sons Joshua and Steven. Terry was proud of his time and travels with the military, with whom he received many honors. Terry was deployed for Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and retired from active duty in 1993 after 20 years of service. After retirement the Bousmans relocated to Kendallville, Indiana. Terry spent the majority of time with Snyder Construction. Nine years after retirement Terry returned to the Air Force as a Defense Contractor for 13 years preceding his retirement. Terry returned to Muncie, Indiana to be near friends and family.
Terry left behind his wife, Lois, and sons Joshua and Steven (wife Michelle and grandsons Trey and Logan) as well as his brother Keith (Susan) Bousman.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, step-parents and brother Ron Bousman.
A service to celebrate Terry's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at Reitenour Cemetery in Ridgeville.
Friends and family may call from 12-2p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019