Terry Bowden
Muncie - Terry Bowden, 66, passed away October 28. He was born February 22, 1954 and lived his entire life in Muncie. He was well known as the owner of Bowden Auto Service for the past 46 years. What might not be as well-known was his love of travel, motorcycles, family, animals, transportation and oil memorabilia, and good food. He was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America.
He traveled the US extensively and recently achieved his dream of an overnight Grand Canyon mule ride. He did several trips across the US on his motorcycles, earning an "Iron Butt" award.
Those that knew Terry, knew him as generous and kind hearted, almost to a fault! He was a hard worker and would never say no to anyone in need of help.
He is preceded in death by his wife and business partner of 40 years, Kyle, and his parents, George and Wilma Jean. He is survived by his three children: Thadeus Bowden (Daniella), Carrie Tackett (Paul), and Bonnie Begert (Scott) and 8 brothers and sisters: Mike, Steve, Alan, Paula "Sis", Sandra "Bam", Dawn "Punk", Larry, and Kathy "Kay Kay". He was looking forward to his first grandchild, Kyle, whose birth he narrowly missed. He will also be greatly missed by his partner, Danette Tschuor, and her children Anthony and Anneka.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muncie Animal Rescue Fund (ARF).
Services will be 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.