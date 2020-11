Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Gene Austin



01/13/1960-11/11/2020



Terry Gene Austin passed away after a brief illness. Will be loved and missed by family and friends alike. His family will be holding a private celebration of life on Saturday 11/14/20 @ 2pm.









