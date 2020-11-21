Terry Gene Austin
Muncie - Terry Gene Austin, 60, passed away Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born January 13, 1960 in Muncie and was the son of the late Herschel Lant & Carolyn Sue (Houk) Austin.
Terry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved spending time with his family. Terry was very close to his brothers and they played video games together every Monday for the past 12 years. He was employed at the Shell Station on Oakwood and McGalliard, where he was very close to his loyal customers, Terry was elected Ambassador of Muncie in 2017.
Terry is survived by his loving wife Pamella Marie (Brown) Austin, whom he was married to for 29 years; Terry's two daughters Hollee Fanning (Matt Kerns) and Tiffany Robertson both of Colorado; two sons Jacob and Josh Austin both of Colorado ; three step-children Nicholas Hennessey (Adina) of Arizona, Shane Hennessey (Katherine) of Colorado and Chelsea Hennessey of Muncie; nine grandchildren; four brothers Tim Austin (Liz) of Muncie, Herschel Austin Jr. (Brittney) of Muncie, Ronald Austin (Iona Maynard) of Muncie and Jimmy Austin (Cryssy) of Muncie; two sisters Tina Gaines (Clint) of Muncie and Teresa Brown of Linton, IN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held privately, The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.