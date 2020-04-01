|
|
Terry J. Clark
Muncie - Terry J. Clark, 80, left this earth and went "Home to the Lord" Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at his residence.
Terry was born December 27th, 1939, in North Liberty, Indiana, the youngest child of Vern and Florence (Steele) Clark. He graduated from North Liberty High School as salutatorian in 1960, and graduated from Manchester College with a degree in accounting in 1964.
He was a CPA and retired after 26 years of service at Maxon Corporation in Muncie. He was a helpful neighbor and a hero after saving a boy from a basement house fire in the 1960's. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a fun-loving jokester who loved to give others a hard time with a twinkle in his eye and a smirk on his face. He could be counted on to help others including his neighbors and was a doer of many things involving building things for grandkids, kids and even some houses. He enjoyed the Indiana State parks as a Dad with his young family along with trips to Disney World and Florida. He also enjoyed the mission trip to Haiti he took with his church and family. He enjoyed traveling in retirement with his brother and sisters-in-law to many places overseas; his favorite, the Pacific Northwest; and Hawaii. He loved his grandkids and enjoyed a big trip with them to Disney World along with helping them all with their college education. He loved giving his great-grandson Grayson fist pumps and saying "Love you More" in response to his grandkids saying " Love You".
Terry was a member of Corinth United Methodist and provided many years of service to the church.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce (Snyder) Clark; daughter Sandy Siefers (J.L.); grandchildren Alyssa DeCroes (Jake), Jonathan Siefers (Kaitlyn), Rebecca Kizer, Ben Siefers and great-grandson Grayson DeCroes. He is also survived by his sister Barb Gavros, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan. He also was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (Warner,Jean,Roy) and one sister, Jeanette.
The family would like to thank IU Health Hospice, his caregivers Erin, Jessica, and Elasha, and his wonderful neighbors for all their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Corinth United Methodist Church 3200 W. Co Rd 400 S, Muncie, IN 47302
Terry will be laid to rest in Westlawn Cemetery in North Liberty with private graveside services for immediate family at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The public may view the service live at www.facebook.com/MeeksMortuary. A Memorial Service for the public will be held at a later date.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020