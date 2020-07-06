Terry Jo Heltzel Pierce
Lewisville - Terry Jo Heltzel Pierce, 66 years old, went to Heaven peacefully surrounded by her beloved family by her side as Angels called her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Terry was a New Year's Eve baby, born on December 31, 1953, in Winchester, Indiana, the daughter of Kenneth Heltzel and Ilene Ward. Terry graduated from Union High School and the Indiana Vocational Technical College receiving her LPN designation in 1983. She worked for doctor's offices (including Dr. McAllister for over 18 years), clinics and in hospitals retiring several years ago. She was a very caring and compassionate Nurse who always put the patient first. She enjoyed baking and decorating wonderful cakes and cookies and was very talented with all types of crafts such as stained glass, painting, silk flowers, etc. She was an avid college sports basketball fan cheering on her favorite Kentucky Wildcats. She also enjoyed and loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Left to celebrate and honor her is her husband, Johnny Pierce, the love of her life. They had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on April 29th. She has two children, Amy Swardenski (husband Todd) and Aaron Criswell; step son, Jason (wife Brooke); Her pride and joys were her four (4) beautiful granddaughters, Kylie Hartline (husband Jeff), Alexandra Adams (husband Chase), Jordan Jessee (husband Scott) and Brittany Criswell. She also has six (6) step grandchildren, Todd Jr., Nicole, Brett, Gloria Jean, Mary Jane Rebel and Clementine Bowie "Bo". She was an amazing "Gamaw" that was the light of her world to four (4) great- grandsons, Maycen, Rowan, Brantley and Noah and one (1) adorable great granddaughter, Rhyan. She also leaves behind four (4) siblings to cherish her memory, Darlene Ring (husband George), Larry Heltzel, Brett Heltzel (wife Sharon) and Brenda Farmer (husband Lee). She has a sister-in-law, Brenda Lee Ewing (husband Donald) and two (2) brothers-in-law: Bucky Pierce (wife Delilah) and George Pierce. She has many special aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her smile and hugs dearly. She has a special puppy, Lucy, who has also been her sidekick. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Family and Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8th at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home in Lewisville. A Private (immediate family only) Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 9th at 2:00 p.m. at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home in Lewisville. A Private graveside service will follow at Lewisville Cemetery. Pastor Trevor Dishmond will officiate.
The family would like to thank the staff at AseraCare Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
