|
|
Terry L. (Raymo) Jefferson
Muncie - Terry L. (Raymo) Jefferson, 65, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 12, 1954 in Michigan, the daughter of Benjamin and Patricia (Hollis) Raymo.
Terry graduated from Memphis High School. She married Thomas F. Jefferson Sr. in Muncie on September 5, 2002.
Terry worked at Hills for several years until they closed. Later she worked for Lifetouch retiring after ten years of service. She loved playing bingo and being outdoors. Terry loved to travel with her husband Thomas, they went on several cruises and loved spending time together. Terry was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed by many.
Survivors include her husband of seventeen years, Thomas F. Jefferson Sr.; children, Elizabeth Parker, Theresa Pierce (husband, Andy), Tammy Cooper (husband, Mike), Becky Jefferson, Tommy Jefferson, and Dana Jefferson; grandchildren, Benjamin Parker, Lillian Garcia, Meme Jefferson, Lilah Jefferson, Caleb Jefferson, Larry Douthilt, Steve Douthilt, and Erica Douthilt; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Benjamin Raymo and Tim Raymo (wife, Kelly).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund- A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 7, 2019