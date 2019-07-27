Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Terry Laudermilt


1961 - 2019
Terry Laudermilt Obituary
Terry Laudermilt

Muncie - Rev. Terry R. Laudermilt, 58, passed away Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on March 10, 1961, in Muncie the son of Raymond Laudermilt and Mary (Brown) Laudermilt- Davis.

Terry attended Central High School and later married the love of his life Brenda (Newcomer) Laudermilt on October 29, 1986 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Laudermilt had been a Minister of the Gospel and did odd jobs to earn income. He had been a member of the Full Gospel Light House for several years where he preached occasionally and most recently had been attending the New Covenant Ministries where he would occasionally sing a special in song. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf video games, building model cars, scraping used materials for extra income and his pets.

Besides his wife of 33 years, Brenda, he is survived by 4 daughters, Dianna Pace, Heather Parks (Companion-Jimmy Phillips), Melissa Dakins (husband-Dustin) and Shannon Sailers (husband-Dean), all of Muncie; several grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Janice Barnes (husband-Larry) and Kerry Rowlee and Barbara Hammond (companion-Bill Hole) all of Muncie a cousin who was like his brother, Rev. Ricky Duke, (wife-Mary), Ringgold, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Terry and Rev. Barbara Farr, Muncie.

He is preceded in death by a grandson, Sabastian Bicknell; his parents; a nephew, Brian Fisher; a cousin Jonathan Jackson.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Barbara Farr officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 27, 2019
