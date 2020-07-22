Terry Lea Reading



MONTPELIER - Terry Lea Reading, 78, passed away at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his residence.



He was born in Hartford City on July 10, 1942 to Lea A. Reading and Wilma I. (Beavans) Constable.



Terry graduated from Roll High School in 1961. He retired from 3M Company in 1998.



He married Diana S. (Speece) on March 31, 2014 at the Old Country Church in Hartford City.



Terry served in the United States Army where he was a cook. He loved to cook and his family and friends enjoyed his passion with his tasty treats from time to time. He enjoyed his garden and spent many hours planting, weeding and picking. He enjoyed sharing his garden with others and talking about how big his tomato plants were. He also liked to fish, but many people can confirm that he truly was meant to raise birds, we are talking any kind of bird, he loved all things with feathers. He was very competitive with his homing pigeons and enjoyed the daily training of them. He would talk for hours about where his pigeons had been and how long it took them to get home. His heart of gold stemmed to all kinds of critters that he enjoyed raising and selling over the years.



He was a member of the Old Country Church in Hartford City and the Local 3M Union.



Terry will be sadly missed by his wife, Diana S. Reading; children, Basil (wife, Marilyn) Chapman, Lea Alvia (wife, Tammy) Chapman, Rebekah "Becky" S. (husband, Danny) Nixon, Teresa C. (husband, Jeff) Lavington, James L. (wife, Connie) Reading, Jason B. Reading and Scott L. (wife, Vanessa Sanjur) Reading; step-daughter, Lindsey Hicks; grandchildren, Seth, Jennifer, Daniel, Ryan, Ashlee, Kelly, Kayla, Jesse and Betty; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Sherry (husband, Bill) Redwine, Randy (wife, Carol) Neff, Joey (wife, Cheryl) Neff, Kay (husband, Steve) Baker, Rita Daugherty, Sheila (husband, Michael) Sills, Brian Reading, Mickey Smith, Kathey Constable, Nickey Wilson, and Rick (wife, Patty) Constable; several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Lea A Reading, mother, Wilma I. Constable, step-mother, Kathryn Jeanne Reading, step-father, James Constable and brother Larry A. Reading.



Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.



Terry will be cremated.



Due to Covid-19 for everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Mask are not required but recommended.



Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store