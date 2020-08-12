Terry Lee Gunckel
Mooresville - Terry Lee Gunckel, 63, of Mooresville, passed away at home August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born November 8, 1956, in Muncie, Indiana, to the late Gerald Gunckel and Helen (Boyle) Shock.
Terry worked for many years as a counter top fabricator at KBS for 27 years and the last 8 years at Countertop Shop, Mooresville. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, especially for Harley Davidson. Terry was a long time member of ABATE. He enjoyed camping, gardening, woodworking, but most of all spending time with his family. Terry was a compassionate man and patiently gave his attention to anyone speaking with him. His stubborn and ornery character is greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, William Gunckel and Diane Bales.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Debbie Gunckel; children, James "Aaron" (Lynn) Gunckel of Anderson, Dustin Mathew Gunckel of Mooresville, and Emily Marie Baldwin of Indianapolis; a sister, Bonnie Bigham of Muncie, and three grandchildren, Anthony, Addison, and Carter.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory; service will follow at 6 p.m. While flowers are welcome, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
