Terry Lee Jackson
Anderson - Terry Lee Jackson a resident of Anderson, IN passed away on May 29, 2020 after an extended illness.
Terry was born in Anderson, IN on June 19, 1956 to the late James Arby Jackson and Frankie Ruth Jackson.
Terry worked at General Motors and retired in 2011 after 30 years. He was a lover of Cars and Music. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was there for the birth of all five grandchildren whom he adored; they will miss his daily visits to Muncie to spend time with them. Terry was a loving Father and Son; he honored his Mother and Father by serving alongside his sister Daneta as one of their care givers until the day of their death.
Terry was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1996. He devoted his life to helping others learn the truth from the bible.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his only child Carmen Jackson "Little Motor". Five grandchildren, Ty'Von Walker, Rodrico White, Carlaina Johnson, Ta'Raelynn Pounds and Terry Pounds Jr. all of Muncie, IN; Two sisters, Theresa (Leslie) Patterson of South Carolina and Daneta Jackson of Anderson, IN; Two brothers, Melvin (Denise) McCullough of Michigan and Leroy Jackson of Anderson, IN; Two aunts, Ruthie Boyd and Eula (Wayne) Townsend of Anderson, IN and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by Mary L. Flake (Carmen's Mother) and his two stepdaughters who he helped raise, LaShonda (fiancé Troy Harris) Upchurch and Zanita (Wilhelm) Whitley, all reside in Muncie, IN.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents James Arby and Frankie Ruth Jackson, Paternal grandparents Frank and Robbie Lee Jackson, Maternal grandparents Tommie and Lucille McCullough, two brothers James Jr and Willie Jackson, and one sister Louise Jackson. along with other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 11-12 p.m. at L.C. May Funeral Services, 2024 South Madison Avenue, Anderson, IN 46016. The viewing will be streamed live on www.lcmayfuneralservices.com.
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date via Zoom to celebrate the life of Terry Jackson. Information will be provided on the L.C. May website. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.lcmayfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.