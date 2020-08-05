Terry Lee Klocke
Springport - Terry Lee Klocke, age 64, a resident of rural Springport, Indiana left the face of our earth to be with his family on Monday, August 3, 2020.
He was born August 15, 1955 in New Castle, Indiana and had resided in Henry and Delaware Counties most of his life. He was a 1973 graduate of Blue River Valley High School. Terry was employed by I.M.I. Concrete Company for several years. He enjoyed family activities, NASCAR racing, shooting pool, and working on automobiles.
Left to cherish his loving memory include several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends including best friends, James Slusher and Melvin Curtis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim Klocke; his father, Rick Klocke; his mother, Barbara Klocke Antle; one brother, Richard Klocke.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition. Arrangements are being handled by Macer-Hall-Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, 2011 Broad Street Chapel. On-line condolences may be sent to www.macerhall.com
.