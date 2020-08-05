1/1
Terry Lee Klocke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Klocke

Springport - Terry Lee Klocke, age 64, a resident of rural Springport, Indiana left the face of our earth to be with his family on Monday, August 3, 2020.

He was born August 15, 1955 in New Castle, Indiana and had resided in Henry and Delaware Counties most of his life. He was a 1973 graduate of Blue River Valley High School. Terry was employed by I.M.I. Concrete Company for several years. He enjoyed family activities, NASCAR racing, shooting pool, and working on automobiles.

Left to cherish his loving memory include several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends including best friends, James Slusher and Melvin Curtis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim Klocke; his father, Rick Klocke; his mother, Barbara Klocke Antle; one brother, Richard Klocke.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition. Arrangements are being handled by Macer-Hall-Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, 2011 Broad Street Chapel. On-line condolences may be sent to www.macerhall.com. The funeral directors and staff are honored to serve the family of Terry Lee Klocke.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt -Broad St.
2011 Broad St
New Castle, IN 47362
765-529-5900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt -Broad St.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved