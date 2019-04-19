|
|
Terry Lee Solomon Starrett
New Castle - Terry Lee Solomon Starrett, 62, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She died due to an extended illness but fought with a resilient heart.
She was born February 4, 1957, in New Castle, the daughter of the late Thomas Solomon and Betty Marsh Fugett. She is reunited in heaven by her parents, grandparents- Claude Marsh, Martha Shelton Marsh, Lawrence Solomon, Lena Solomon, and Edith Solomon, and her beloved brother Thomas Gann.
Terry is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ronald Starrett, three daughters- Veronica Starrett, Christy Jo Starrett, and Gina Starrett, and her grandson Landon Starrett. She has three surviving siblings- Connie and Ron Jones, Tony Solomon, and Everett Solomon of Anderson. She also has many loved nephews and nieces, and grandnephews and grandnieces. Terry also leaves behind a special loved one- Derek Ivey.
Terry was a cherished daughter, sister, mother, wife, and nana. She touched many lives with a genuine heart and passionate zeal.
Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Baptist Church, New Castle on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2PM. Memorial service entrusted to Marcum Funeral Home.
www.marcumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 19, 2019