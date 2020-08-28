Terry Lee Welch
Hartford City - Terry Lee Welch, 71, passed away at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 21, 1949 in Hartford City the son of Ney E. Welch and Mildred A. (Shannon) Welch. His parents preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lauren Stevenson.
Terry graduated from Montpelier High School in 1967, which he was very proud of. He attended Ball State University and received his Accounting Degree from University of Phoenix.
He married the love of his life, Carletta S. "Suze" (Deeds), fifty years ago on July 18, 1970 in Denver, IN.
He loved music and was very proud to be the founder of the Rock Creek Band, where he played guitar and keyboard and sang.
Terry was a member of Bethel Center Church of the Brethren in Hartford City. He was active in the Stewardship Committee at church where he was Chairman. He also loved playing the keyboard at church and was the church treasurer. He grew up in the Pleasantdale United Methodist Church in Montpelier.
Over the years he had many jobs and was a jack of all trades but he retired from 5 Star Commercial Roofing where he was a sales associate.
Terry was kind, gentle, had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed doing for others and his family was very important to him.
His interest included bowling, he was not just an average bowler he was a phenomenal bowler and a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the USA Bowling Congress.
He also enjoyed computers, baseball, golf, fishing and cooking.
Terry will be sadly missed by his wife, Carletta S. "Suze" Welch of Hartford City; children, Michelle L. (husband, Jeff) Richardson of Andrews, Scott A. (wife, Tara) Welch of Fort Wayne and Stephanie S. (husband, James) Henderson of Hartford City; grandchildren, Jakob Stevenson (companion, Korbin Brandon), Kaleb Stevenson, Aden Stevenson, Peyote Henderson, Vincent Henderson, Ethan Welch and Oliver Welch and great-grandchild, Rhett Stevenson.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, 1770 W. St. Rd. 26, Hartford City with Pastor Ellen Adney officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the church.
He will be cremated.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made Bethel Center Church of the Brethren, 1770 W. State Road 26, Hartford City, IN 47348
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in the church and not only is a mask required, but the family really would like to encourage others to wear one at the visitation and funeral.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.