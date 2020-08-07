1/1
Terry Staggs
1951 - 2020
Terry Staggs

Muncie - Terry R. Staggs, 69, passed away Thursday morning August 6, 2020 at his residence. Terry was born on Sunday May 14,1951 to Charles and Genesse (Campbell) Staggs in Muncie. He graduated from Muncie Central High School class of 1969. Terry went to work for Georgia Pacific retiring after 30 years of service.

Surviving Terry are his father Charles, sisters, Trudy (Rick) Atchley and Teresa Brown.

His mother Genesse and brother Tony Staggs preceded him in passing.

Terry's wishes are to be cremated with no services held.

Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
