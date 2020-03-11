|
|
Thelbert Lewis
Thelbert Lewis was born October 24, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan to Luther and Katie (Brooks) Lewis. He departed this life on March 3, 2020.
Thelbert attended Detroit Public Schools and obtained his GED in 1983. He retired from Chrysler Automotive after 35 years of service. He moved to Indianapolis, Indiana in 2010, then to Muncie, Indiana in 2015, where he joined Calvary Baptist Church.
Thelbert was a devoted member of the usher board and joyfully served his last post on March 1, 2020. Thelbert was very family-oriented and loved spending time with his immediate and extended family members and friends. Thelbert was an AVID sports fan who loved music, dancing, socializing and making everybody around him happy.
He leaves to cherish his memories; His beloved wife of 20 years (together for 30) Hattie Lewis, his loving sister, Mildred Lewis, and his brother Terrell Lewis; 2 daughter's, Bridget (Bernard) Taylor and Ebony Robinson; Step children, Felechia (Gary) May, Erica, Monica, and James Matthews. 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Special niece, Delmica (Lawrence) Griggs, and special nephew, Germil (Carrie) Lewis. Thelbert also leaves a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and because he never met a stranger, several friends, including his close friends William Lee and David Thomas. Thelbert is preceded in death by his parents Luther and Katie (Brooks) Lewis, his only son Thelbert Jermaine Crawford, brothers, John El and Raymond Brooks, and Theodore Lewis and grandson, James R Matthews Jr.
Services are Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church 1117 E. Jackson St. Muncie, IN Calling at 10am and Service starts at 11:00am. Services are entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020