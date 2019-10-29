|
Theldon "Bud" Thornburgh II
Trenton - Theldon "Bud" Thornburgh II, 64, of rural Hartford City passed away early Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Grant Co., Indiana, May 23, 1955, the son of Theldon L. and Bernice (Jones) Thornburgh and was a life resident of this area.
Bud married Mary Donathan on January 18, 1974, was a Trenton resident over 33 years and was employed by Genova Products as a truck driver.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he leaves behind a son: Shane (Brooke) Thornburgh, a daughter, Jamie Heath; his father Theldon L. Thornburgh; four grandchildren: Avery Thornburgh, Gabriel Heath, Madison Heath and Theldon T. Thornburgh. Siblings: Tim Thornburgh, Rita (Bob) Miller, Kandis Dyer and William (Patsy) Thornburgh, as well as several nieces and nephews.
His mother, Bernice, precedes him in death on September 26, 2004.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 1st at 1:30 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City. Burial will follow services at Union Cemetery of Eaton.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:30 a.m. until services Friday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019