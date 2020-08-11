Thelma Charlene Glandon
Thelma Charlene Glandon, 87, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at home on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1942 to Chester and Lilian (Stanley) Wilburn.
Thelma is survived by her son, Steve Spolarich (Jackie); daughter, Diana Skeen (Ernie); grandsons, Andy Skeen, Derrick Spolarich, and Mike Spolarich (Dee Dee); granddaughters, Michelle Thornburgh (Wesley), Renae Spolarich, Fabrinne Kendall, and Autumn Rodeffer (Josh); and 13 great grandchildren.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Glandon; son, Michael Spolarich; 4 brothers; and 6 sisters.
Thelma was a member of Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Mike Purdue. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.