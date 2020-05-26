|
Thelma Delores "Sis" Holmes
Thelma Delores "Sis" Holmes (Brown, Criswell) died Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 in Yorktown following a brief illness.
She was born November 11, 1935 in New Castle, IN to the late Rev. Welby and Mamie Ballenger Brown.
She had resided in New Castle until 2016 when she moved to Yorktown Manor.
Delores was married to the late James Criswell for 34 years and to the late Earl Holmes for 12 years. She also taught Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Steve Wickliffe; two granddaughters, Olivia Criswell and Molly Wickliffe, and one step grandson, Sam Wickliffe; three sisters, Theda (Mrs. Lyman) Hall, Vivian (Rev. Bob) Boyd, and Fay (Rev Jerry) Stoner; and one sister-in-law, Louise Brown.
She was also survived by several stepchildren, nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and James "Jig" Brown and a sister, Margaret Gibson; and also by three infant siblings, Bertha Mae, Larry David and Doris Jean Brown.
Delores worked for many years at Henry County Hospital as a nurses aid, unit clerk and sitter.
She also worked for the Foster Grandparents program of Henry County.
Delores attended Truth Tabernacle Church for several years and served as their Treasurer.
Later she attended the Sanctuary Church of New Castle and was involved with the Mighty Oaks Elder group.
The family would like to thank the staff of Yorktown Manor for the love and care shown to Delores over the past few years and especially in her final days. Their care and compassion will never be forgotten.
Arrangements are entrusted to Macer-Hall Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 24, 2020, 2-4pm at Macer-Hall Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, The Main Street Chapel at 600 S Main St. The funeral service will follow at 4pm and will be officiated by her brother in law, Rev. Jerry Stoner.
The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020