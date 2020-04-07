|
|
Thelma E. Jones
Muncie - Thelma E. Jones, 97, passed away Monday evening, April 6, 2020 at Morrison Woods.
She was born on November 23, 1922 in Muncie, the daughter of John and Leona (Writtenhouse) Vandenplas and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1940. On December 10, 1942 in Pensacola, Florida, she married Merle H. Jones.
Thelma worked for the Indiana Unemployment Office and Atlantic Cleaners in Virginia Beach until she became a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 28 years, served as a deaconess and was a member of the Bykota Sunday School Class. Thelma was also a member of the MSF club and the Modern Mrs. Home Ec Club.
She played volleyball until she was 65, enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her home. Thelma loved her daily devotions and reading her bible daily. She was a prayer warrior for her family, friends and those in prison.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen W. Jones (wife, Maurine) of Largo, FL and Jeffrey B. Jones (wife, Sally) of Muncie; two grandchildren, Matthew Jones of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Gretchen Jones of Palm City, FL; grand-daughter-in-law, Lynea Jones of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; four great-grandchildren, Dillon Jones, Jonathon Hatzistefanou, Ryan Jones and Anna Grace Hatzistefanou; and two nieces, Penny K. Miller of Chicago, IL and Jennifer Peterson (husband, Dale) of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Merle H. Jones on January 22, 2008; three sisters and one brother.
Private family services will take place, with Dr. Wade Allen officiating. Entombment will be held in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers and that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church, 309 E. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305; Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303 or to the .
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020