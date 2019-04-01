|
Thelma "Delores" (Huston) Moorman
Marion - June 9, 1933 - March 24, 2019
Thelma "Delores" (Huston) Moorman, 85, died early Sunday morning, March 24, 2019, in Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center, Marion. She was born in Jefferson Township, Upland on June 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Glen A. and Elva (Faulkner) Huston.
Delores attended Fairmount High School. She married the love of her life, Gerald Moorman on November 5, 1950. Together they shared 54 years, before he preceded her in death on May 25, 2005.
Mrs. Moorman was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, Matthews, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years and enjoyed serving with the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the New Mulberry Home Economics Club, a softball coach, and a 4-H leader for several years.
Survivors include a son: Denny (Cathy) Moorman, Fairmount; two daughters: Brenda (Mike) Worrick, Fairmount and Sandy (Ted) Biehl, Urbana, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Terri Moorman, Upland; two brothers: Theodore Huston, Florida; and Dave (Dee) Huston, Fairmount; a sister: Donna Jean Harris, Gas City; 10 grandchildren: Derek (Cyndi) Moorman; Denyl (Kenneth) Green; Damon Moorman; Brent (Lindsay) Moorman; Benjamin (Krystal) Moorman; Bree (Ryan) Phillippe; Stacey (Kyle) Bricker; Joey (Amanda) Worrick; Tabitha (Mike) Dorman; and Trina Biehl; and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Moorman on April 9, 2017.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St, Upland, Indiana, where a visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St, Matthews, Indiana, with Rev. Jan Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 36, Matthews, Indiana 46957. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019