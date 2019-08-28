|
|
Thelma Ruth Roberts
Muncie - Thelma Ruth Roberts, 94, passed away on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019 at Signature Health Care.
She was born on August 4, 1925 in Owen County, Kentucky, the daughter of Ira G. and Irene (Noel) Mason. On October 5, 1946, she married the love of her life, Delbert Roberts.
She worked at Ball Brothers, Ball State University and was a homemaker. She loved to work in her flower beds. She was a member of South Central Church of Christ and attended University Christian Church until her health declined.
Surviving are one daughter, Karen Burke (husband, Mitch) of Muncie; three grandsons, Michael Roberts (wife, Angie) of Muncie, Brandon Burke (wife, Qing) of Oxford, OH and Wesley Burke of Port Richey, FL; two great-grandchildren, Allie Jellison and Logan Roberts, both of Muncie; one brother, Melvin Mason of Frankfort, KY; one sister, Geneva Seal of Dry Ridge, KY; her loving and dear friends, Pat and Liz Williams; niece, Devonda Munson of Dry Ridge, KY and nephew, Tim Mason of Madisonville, KY (your Aunt Thelma enjoyed your weekly calls); daughter-in-law, Debbie Roberts of Muncie and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Delbert Roberts on February 19, 2013; her son, Gene Roberts; grandson, Jeffery Roberts; sister-in-law, Belle Mason; and two brothers-in-law, Billy Munson and Bruce Seal.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pat Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, 435 Limestone Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or online at www.rmhccin.org.
The family would like to thank everyone at Signature Health Care for the love and great care that she received and would also like to thank Pat Hellis, Marie Beaty and Bonnie Wehrly for their friendship to Thelma and to the Deacons at University Christian Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019