Theodore (Ted) Clift
Yorktown - Theodore (Ted) C. Clift, 89, of Yorktown, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Muncie. He was born on May 2, 1931, in Winchester, to Fred and Onda (Tharp) Clift.
Ted served in the US Army. He retired, after 30 years, as a machinist from Portland Forge. Ted was a former member of the Eagles and a lifetime member of the Elks in Union City. He enjoyed camping.
Ted is survived by his wife, Lovadawn (Moistner) Clift; his children, Kendala (Mark) Parkinson of Fort Wayne, Kerry (Kathy) Foster of Gaston, IN, Karva (Larry) Davis of Muncie, and Teresa Horne of Yorktown; 12grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, R.C. Burns; and great grandson, Matthias Parkinson-Freeman.
Friends and family may gather to celebrate Ted's life from 12-2 p.m., on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. A private service will follow officiated by Rev. Mark Parkinson. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
