Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Tomlinson Cemetery
Resources
Theodore Kelley


1935 - 2019
Theodore Kelley Obituary
Theodore Kelley

Muncie - Theodore "Ted" F. Kelley, Sr., 84, passed away Monday afternoon, August 12, 2019, at Signature Health Care Center following an extended illness. He was born on June 22, 1935, in Paris, Illinois the son of Virgil and Lottie (Harvey) Kelley.

Ted graduated from Garfield High School in Terre Haute in 1953 and earned a Bachelors Degree from Indiana State University. Later, he married the love of his life, Janice (Hall) Kelley on August 26, 1954 in Terre Haute and she preceded him in death January 12, 2016. He proudly served 8 years in the US Navy Reserve and later was employed at the Wal-Mart for 9 years in the Lawn and Garden Dept. retiring in 2015. He had worked for Hudson Rental for 10 years, he also had been a Medical Service Rep for a division of the Pfizer, had been the operations Manager for Thomas Auditing for 10 years, worked for Westinghouse for 12 years and also as a Landscape designer for Smith Nursery. He is a past member of the Muncie Wood Carvers Association, a National Member of the Woodcarvers Association, a member of the Muncie Sailing Club and was a former Elder of the Foursquare Gospel Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Terri Kalley (Eric) and Dee Thompson (Randy), both of Muncie; 4 sons, Ted Kelley, Jr. (Pam) Tim Kelley (Kathy) Sean Kelley (Shirly) and Michael Kelley (companion-Kimberly Huffman), all of Muncie; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews

Besides his wife of 61 years, Janice, he is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

Graveside services will be held on August 15, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at the Tomlinson Cemetery with Celebrant Craig Malone officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 14, 2019
