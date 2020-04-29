|
|
Theodore Norman Van Cott
Indianapolis - Theodore Norman Van Cott, age 77, died after a short illness on April 27, 2020. Norman is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan (Smith); their children Kevin (NE), Andrew (NC), Theodore (IN), Cornelia (CA), Timothy (IL), Donna Grace (Dickmeyer; IN), Robert (IN), Kitti (IN); and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbara 'Dixie' Graham (CA).
Norman was born on November 10 in 1942 to parents Theodore and Dorothy Van Cott. He spent his childhood in Downey, CA. He married Susan Woodbridge Smith in 1968, and they lived in multiple states before settling in rural Indiana. In Indiana, Norman learned to love basketball and corn fields, and there he and Susan raised a family of eight children.
Norman studied as an undergraduate at California State College, Long Beach, California and received his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Washington in 1969. He was a long-time professor of economics at Ball State University. Before joining Ball State in 1977, he taught at University of New Mexico and West Georgia College and did a stint at the U.S. Department of Labor. He was the department chair at Ball State from 1985 to 1999 and retired in 2015. Norman was widely published in the areas of microeconomic theory, public finance, and international economics. He enjoyed the banter with his colleagues and taught economics to any who would listen. Even in retirement, Norman always had an essay in the works explaining how free markets operate.
Norman was the family's uncomplaining shuttle bus driver and spectator for a multitude of his children's basketball games and piano recitals. His fatherly advice and frequent conversations with his children and grandchildren will be sorely missed. Norman's spare moments were filled with caring for a sizable garden, pruning his fruit trees, and beekeeping. Even when he was no longer able to 'work the land' himself, he liked nothing better than to talk homesteading talk with his children and friends.
Norman was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Muncie, IN where he had friends that walked alongside him through both good and troubled times. His and our hope is in the promise that he is now free from his burdens and has found rest with our Father in heaven through our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Burial will be at the Gardens of Memory in Muncie, IN. A memorial service celebrating Norman's life is anticipated at a later date.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020