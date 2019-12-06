|
|
Theodore Paul Jenkins
Middletown - July 11, 1965 - December 1, 2019
Theodore Paul Jenkins, 54, passed away Sunday December 1st, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness surrounded by family.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana July 11, 1965 the son of Cecil Paul Jenkins and Mary Jane Scoggin. He recently worked at Harvest Market in Middletown and absolutely loved the people he worked with. He was a proud Alumni Member with ISSCH as a 1984 graduate. He loved his family with everything he had. Anyone that knew Ted will always say that his heart was as big as his smile. He will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother in law Timothy Bennett, Half Sister Patricia Montgomery.
Surviving are his siblings: Paula Anderson (Willie) of Middletown, Cora Bennett of Redkey, Mary Jenkkns of Muncie and Joseph Jenkins of Knightstown, Nephew Bud Tomlinson (Laci) of Anderson, Niece Tiffany Anderson of Middletown, Niece Samantha Moistner (Derrick) of Middletown, great nephew: Special Cousin Willie Jones Great Nieces and Nephews: Haygen, Jayden, Ethan, Caleb, Blake, Lukas, Madi and Jackson.
Also surviving are special pets Noah and Chloe.
Services will be held on later date with a private family gathering.
Memorials may be made to the Middletown Food Pantry.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019