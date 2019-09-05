|
|
Theresa Ann Porter Dragoo
Muncie - Theresa Ann Porter Dragoo, 70, of Muncie, passed away on August 31, 2019. Theresa was born on March 17, 1949, in Elwood, the daughter of Frederick S. and Anna Belle (Walker) Porter. Theresa is a 1967 Muncie Central High School graduate. She married William Dragoo on April 23, 1971. She also graduated from Cosmetology School.
Theresa was an instructor at Frankfort Beauty College. She loved to babysit her nieces and nephews, bowl, paint crafts, and organize family dinners. She always wanted to be 'Aunt Bea' to family and friends when they were ailing. As Theresa was unable to have her own children, she adopted all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces, and great-great-nephews.
Theresa will be missed by many, including: sisters: Sue Antrim of Portland, IN and Jane (Ronald) Fowler of Greentown, IN; nephews: Todd (Jani) Antrim of Las Vegas, NV, Tim (Lora) Antrim of Portland, IN, David (Shelly) Hunt of St. Louis, MO, Kyle (Machele) Hunt of Commerce City, CO, and Rex Fowler of Dallas, TX; nieces: Tammy Antrim Jackson of Muncie, IN and Debbie Fowler Bailey of Richmond, IN; great nephews: Greg (Nicola) Antrim of Washington, DC, Austin Hunt of CO, Skyler (Kiersten) Jackson of LaGrange, IN, Logan (Mariah) Antrim of Bluffton, IN, Ben Antrim of Portland, IN, and Tretton Hunt of St. Louis, MO; great-nieces: Kristy Jo Antrim of Indianapolis, IN, Kortney Hunt Mason of St. Louis, MO, Emily (Ryan) Skirvin of Portland, IN, Rachel Antrim of Portland, IN, Megan Jackson of CA, Lindsey Jackson of Portland, IN, Elizabeth Bailey of Muncie, IN, and Rebecca Bailey of Evansville, IN; 3 great-great nephews; and 4 great-great nieces.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Dragoo; sister and brother-in-law, Rosalie and Gary Hunt; and brother-in-law, Stephen Antrim.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 12 noon, also in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Muncie, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 5, 2019