Theresa Justice-Welch
Muncie - Theresa J. "Beaver "Justice - Welch, 62, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on March 23,1958 in Muncie the daughter of Harold Richard and Aline (Buck) Morrison.
Theresa attended Muncie city schools and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant having worked throughout the Delaware County area both with various health care centers as well as doing home healthcare. She retired from the Heritage retirement Village in Yorktown in 2012 after approximately 12 years of service. Mrs. Welch is a former member of the Eagles Lodge and enjoyed going to Casino's, playing Bingo, hiking in Brown County, auctions and garage sales. Mostly, Theresa loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her recent husband, Rowan Welch, Muncie; 4 daughters, Brandy Proctor (Rusty Webb), Heather Proctor and Ashley Proctor (Jose Gianfrancesco) all of Muncie and Brittany Welch (Tanis Mercer), Lewisville; 6 grandchildren, Tyler Proctor (Paige), Keagan Proctor (Desi), Bryleigh Decker, Jose (Boog) and Tytin Gianfrancesco and Avery Utsler; 1 great grandchild, Vivian Proctor; 2 brothers, Wayne Morrison (Donna) , Gallipolis, Ohio and Dave Morrison (Martha) Cowan; 3 sisters, Barbara McNeely (Don), Gaston, Debbie Wooten and Sue Beaty, both of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, Richard Morrison.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Steve Bolinger officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
5635 W. 96th St. Ste 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
