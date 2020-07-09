1/1
Theresa Justice-Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Justice-Welch

Muncie - Theresa J. "Beaver "Justice - Welch, 62, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on March 23,1958 in Muncie the daughter of Harold Richard and Aline (Buck) Morrison.

Theresa attended Muncie city schools and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant having worked throughout the Delaware County area both with various health care centers as well as doing home healthcare. She retired from the Heritage retirement Village in Yorktown in 2012 after approximately 12 years of service. Mrs. Welch is a former member of the Eagles Lodge and enjoyed going to Casino's, playing Bingo, hiking in Brown County, auctions and garage sales. Mostly, Theresa loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her recent husband, Rowan Welch, Muncie; 4 daughters, Brandy Proctor (Rusty Webb), Heather Proctor and Ashley Proctor (Jose Gianfrancesco) all of Muncie and Brittany Welch (Tanis Mercer), Lewisville; 6 grandchildren, Tyler Proctor (Paige), Keagan Proctor (Desi), Bryleigh Decker, Jose (Boog) and Tytin Gianfrancesco and Avery Utsler; 1 great grandchild, Vivian Proctor; 2 brothers, Wayne Morrison (Donna) , Gallipolis, Ohio and Dave Morrison (Martha) Cowan; 3 sisters, Barbara McNeely (Don), Gaston, Debbie Wooten and Sue Beaty, both of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, Richard Morrison.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Steve Bolinger officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th St. Ste 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved