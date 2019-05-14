|
Theresa Kay Markwell
Muncie - Theresa Kay Markwell, 65, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Saturday, February 13, 1954, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Floyd and Edith (Dixon) Taylor. Theresa worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Theresa also enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Markwell, Muncie, Indiana; four children, Chris (Tina) Taylor, Michelle Markwell, Amy (Scott Mitchell) Scott, and Joshua Markwell; eight grandchildren, Brandon Fox, Emily Corey, Ben Taylor, Michael Corey, Taylor Scott, Brady Scott, Abby Corey, and Christopher Taylor; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, her twin, Melissa Freytag, Carol Littlewood, and Janice Wilkins; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janet Kehn; and her brother, Georgie.
Services for Theresa will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Ave, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will following Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019