Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Markwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Kay Markwell


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa Kay Markwell Obituary
Theresa Kay Markwell

Muncie - Theresa Kay Markwell, 65, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

She was born on Saturday, February 13, 1954, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Floyd and Edith (Dixon) Taylor. Theresa worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Theresa also enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Markwell, Muncie, Indiana; four children, Chris (Tina) Taylor, Michelle Markwell, Amy (Scott Mitchell) Scott, and Joshua Markwell; eight grandchildren, Brandon Fox, Emily Corey, Ben Taylor, Michael Corey, Taylor Scott, Brady Scott, Abby Corey, and Christopher Taylor; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, her twin, Melissa Freytag, Carol Littlewood, and Janice Wilkins; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Janet Kehn; and her brother, Georgie.

Services for Theresa will be held 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Ave, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will following Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now