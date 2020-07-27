Thomas A. Dailey
Muncie - Thomas A. Dailey, 60, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie on April 11, 1960, the son of Richard and Pauline (Clifford) Dailey and graduated from Muncie Northside High School in 1978. Tom served his country honorably in The United States Navy.
He graduated from Ivy Tech with degrees in Heating and Air and Building Construction. He worked as an HVAC installer and more recently as a maintenance supervisor.
Tom loved to golf and fish along with spending time outdoors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was selfless, always offering help to those in need.
Tom was a member of Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church and a team leader with Celebrate Recovery.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-six years, Pamela Dailey; two daughters, Amanda Mia Dailey and Roxanne Asha Dailey; grandchildren, Collin Mengedoht and Stella Mills; a sister, Joy Prast (husband, John); brother, Rick Dailey; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Rev. James McCowan officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Military Rites by The United States Navy and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.