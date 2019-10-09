Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:30 PM
Jones Cemetery
Thomas A. "Tom" Peden


1938 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" A. Peden, 80, passed away at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Muncie to Ross Peden and Dorothy (Oliver) Peden. Both of his parents preceded him in death.

Tom graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1956. He married Judith "Judy" E. (Jones) Peden on May 24, 1986 at Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church in Wells County.

He retired from Gripco Fasteners in Montpelier in 1998 after 24 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking.

Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, Judy Peden of Hartford City; children, Donald Peden (companion, Debbie) of Hartford City, Jeff (wife, Diane) Peden of Hartford City, Michael Peden (companion, Susan) of Hartford City, Melody Spaulding of Hartford City and Cameron Peden (companion, Haley) of Hartford City; step-children, Richie Stegall (companion, Lori) of Seymour and Barbara (husband, Mike) French of Hartford City; 6 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Peden of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley and David.

Graveside service will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Jones Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348.

Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
