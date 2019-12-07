|
Thomas B. McDaniel
Muncie - Thomas B. McDaniel of Muncie passed away peacefully December 5, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his immediate family. Tom was just two and a half months shy of his 81st birthday.
Tom was a member of the class of 1957 of Bryan (Ohio) High School and then attended Manchester University in North Manchester, IN to study theater and theology. Although not on a stage or behind the pulpit, Tom focused his interest in people, teaching and presenting into a career in sales and marketing. He began his work life in Ft Wayne and by 1960 was joined in marriage to his high school sweetheart Patricia. Their early journey led them - and soon thereafter their two children Nila and Ty- to 3 towns in Florida, then to North Carolina and ultimately to Muncie in 1969.
Tom and family embraced the Muncie community and put down roots. After retiring in 2008 from LexisNexis as a sales trainer, he applied his lifelong interests and talents to play an active role at High Street Methodist Church, SCORE small business consultation and to Kid's Hope mentoring program.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; a daughter Nila (Jeff) Fillmann, Indianapolis; a son Ty (Kathy) McDaniel, Indianapolis; grandson Blake (Rebecca) McDaniel, Mishawaka,IN; brother Jerry (Phyllis) McDaniel Maumee, OH; beloved nieces and nephew; and a special friend, Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Jack McDaniel, Bryan, OH; and his loved son-in-law, Jeff Fillmann.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at High Street United Methodist Church.
Family and friends may call at High Street United Methodist Church, from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Memorials can be made to High Street Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie, IN 47305, the Angel's on High Preschool, 225 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47305, or the Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty Street, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019