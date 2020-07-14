Thomas Bender
Muncie - Thomas Bender, 76, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on August 11, 1943 in Muncie, Indiana the son of John Bender and Shirley (Swope)Bender- Brinson.
Thomas graduated in 1960 from Yorktown High School and later married the love of his life Lynn (Whittenburg) on August 7, 1989 in Manchester, Tennessee and she survives. Mr. Bender had worked as a Supervisor for Westinghouse until they shut down while he had served the Eaton, Indiana police Dept as a reserve. He later worked for the security Dept. at the Ball Memorial Hospital for 24 years prior to his retirement in 2005.
Besides his wife of 30 years, Lynn, he is survived by 3 daughters, Kim Brown (Mike), Jennifer Bender and Elaina Lunardina (Denni) , all of Muncie; 13 grandchildren Haley and Jason Watson, Jeffery and Meranda Minnick, all of Muncie, Kennedy and Cole McCarty , Seattle, Washington, Chris Palin, Jr. and Kim and Stephanie Brown all of Muncie; 4 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, David Brinson (Martha) and Steve Brinson (Kathy), both of Muncie; 1 sister, Barbara Erwin (companion Rick Jackson), Muncie; several nieces and Nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step father Delbert Brinson.
A Private family committal service will be at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Private burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation Fund 11921Rockville Pike Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852.
