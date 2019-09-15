|
|
Thomas "T-Boy" Carl Hottinger
Muncie - Thomas "T-Boy" Carl Hottinger, 69, Muncie, passed away at his residence on Monday morning, September 9, 2019.
Tom was born Tuesday, April 4, 1950, in Muncie, the son of Francis and Alice Hottinger. As a youth, Tom was a regular member of the Muncie Boys Club. A lifelong resident of Muncie, he attended Muncie schools and graduated from Muncie Southside in the Class of 1968.
Tom was a journeyman brick mason his entire adult career. He loved following professional, college, and local sports. Tom also enjoyed his ice cream and other sweet treats.
Survivors include one aunt, and several cousins. He also leaves behind a special friend, Karen Sloan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Alice Hottinger and a brother, Donald Hottinger.
As per Tom's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date which will be announced.
Tom's arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of Muncie, 1710 South Madison Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 15, 2019