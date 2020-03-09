|
Thomas Davis, Jr.
Muncie - Thomas Davis, Jr., 94, Muncie, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020. He passed away at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 30, 1926 in McCreary County, KY, to the late Thomas S. and Ollie F. (Clark) Davis.
Thomas was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church. He worked at Warner Machine for 30+ years. He then worked at Muncie City School for 13 years. He was also a member of Life Time Hunters Club and the Sheriff's Association.
Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, coworker, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Tom (Vicki) Davis and Roger (Gladda) Davis; grandchildren: Robin Davis and Kelly Davis; step-grandchildren: Danny Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, and Roger Johnson; great-grandchildren: Zoe King, Jake Davis, Emma Davis, and Myron "Max" Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen (Blevins) Davis; son & daughter-in-law, Robert & Dinah Davis; grandson, Scott Davis; step-son, Jerry Johnson; and 8 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020