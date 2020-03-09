Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Davis Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Davis Jr. Obituary
Thomas Davis, Jr.

Muncie - Thomas Davis, Jr., 94, Muncie, went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020. He passed away at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 30, 1926 in McCreary County, KY, to the late Thomas S. and Ollie F. (Clark) Davis.

Thomas was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church. He worked at Warner Machine for 30+ years. He then worked at Muncie City School for 13 years. He was also a member of Life Time Hunters Club and the Sheriff's Association.

Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, coworker, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Tom (Vicki) Davis and Roger (Gladda) Davis; grandchildren: Robin Davis and Kelly Davis; step-grandchildren: Danny Johnson, Ronnie Johnson, and Roger Johnson; great-grandchildren: Zoe King, Jake Davis, Emma Davis, and Myron "Max" Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen (Blevins) Davis; son & daughter-in-law, Robert & Dinah Davis; grandson, Scott Davis; step-son, Jerry Johnson; and 8 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -