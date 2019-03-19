Thomas E. Strauch



Muncie - Thomas E. Strauch, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital, at the age of 80.



Thomas was born February 11, 1939, in Muncie, the son of Albert and Barbara (Edmundson) Strauch. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1956, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 until 1960.



Tom was a hard-working man, starting with milk routes with his father, then eventually becoming an Electrician for General Motors, retiring in 1995 after 31 years of service.



Mr. Strauch loved to bowl in his free time, and was very handy with woodworking and construction, even building his own house that he raised his family and resided in until he passed away.



There wasn't a store in town that he went into without knowing someone from somewhere.



He was a member of UAW #499, Industry United Methodist Church and the Riley Elementary Group.



After retirement, Tom, or Gramps as many knew him, spent time taking care of his grandchildren, attending their sporting events, chaperoning field trips, cheering on the Cubs, going camping and helping coach numerous sports.



Mr. Strauch is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara J. Strauch; daughter, Amy Strauch; son, Eric Strauch (wife, Katina); five grandchildren, Jacob, Josh and Sarah Strauch, Tyler Whipple, and David Hatmaker, Jr.; brother, Gary Strauch; sister, Barbara Haynes; aunt, Almeda Smith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Tom brought joy to the lives of those around him, and will forever be remembered for his silly, loving character, which he kept even in his last days.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Steve Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.



Friends and family may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, or one hour prior to service time on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to , Midwest Affiliate, 208 S. LaSalle Street, Ste. 1500, Chicago, IL 60604.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 19, 2019