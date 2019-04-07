|
Thomas Garrett
Muncie - Muncie-Thomas C. Garrett, 77, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019, at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on, February 5, 1942, in Jamestown, Tennessee the son of James and Ruby (Franklin) Garrett.
Thomas attended Muncie City School and later married the love of his life, Barbara (Harmeyer) Garrett, on June 10, 1963, in Muncie. He had worked as a drywall finisher for IUPAT Local Union Hall #47. He enjoyed painting with acrylics. Thomas treasured spending time with his family especially, his grandchildren.
Besides his wife of 55 years, Barbara, he is survived by two sons, Jeffery Garrett (husband-David Franklin), and Troy Garrett, both of Muncie; one daughter, Brenda Eldridge (husband-Kenneth, Jr.), Eaton; four grandchildren, Chelsea Jarnagin (husband-Anthony), Thomas Garrett, Tyler Eldridge and Kayla Eldridge, all of Muncie; one soon to be great grandchild, baby Jarnagin;
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Glenda Garrett in 2007; one sister, Bonnie Jean Cox.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 7, 2019