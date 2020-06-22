Thomas Gilland Sr.
Thomas Gilland Sr.

Anderson - Thomas Edward Gilland, 86, passed away after a long illness June 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born October 24, 1933 in Muncie, Indiana to the late Edward and Eliza (Combs) Gilland. Thomas was a brick layer for many years, running his own business while also being a 50 year member of the local bricklayers union. He and his wife, Doris were married for nearly 67 years, and he will be fondly remembered for his love of pranks, taste in classic movies and songs, and especially as a beloved family man.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Doris Gilland; Daughters, Rhonda (John) Bronnenberg and Jill Howard of Daleville; Son, Thomas (Kathi) Gilland Jr. of North Carolina; Grandchildren, Nikki (Chris) Ballenger of Anderson, Dr. Kaitlyn (Michael Del Bello) Gilland of Maine, Victoria (Jason Fried) Howard of Noblesville and Emily (Jasen) Kingsley of Annapolis; Great-granddaughter, Olivia Ballenger; Nephew, Tommy (Linda) Crawford.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, son-in-law; Randy Howard, three sisters and two half-brothers.

There will be a celebration of Thomas' life at Westside United Baptist Church, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
