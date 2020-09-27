Thomas Gregory Fisher
Losantville - Thomas Gregory Fisher, 73, of Losantville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 25, 2020 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on December 12, 1946 to Ralph and Mildred Fisher, the youngest of seven children. He was married to the love his life, Debbie Fisher for 51 years. He attended Union High School and proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam war, where he was awarded the purple heart for being wounded during battle on February 3rd, 1968.
Thomas touched the lives of many people over his 73 great years of life. While some may have considered him stubborn, his friends and family recognize that this was one of his greatest strengths, as he never wavered in his beliefs and he always followed his heart.
After returning from Vietnam in 1968, he went to work for the Dana Corporation in Hagerstown where he worked until his retirement in 1998. After retiring, he enjoyed staying busy by mowing, driving a school bus for Union School and serving on the Losantville town board. He was very proud of the many improvements made to the town while he served on the board, but he was especially proud of the Veterans Memorial Park that the town built. Thomas spent many years as a volunteer Fireman and was recognized by the Muncie Parks department with a dedicated memorial located at the Muncie reservoir for his military service and dedication to the community.
His interests included watching and attending auto racing events at Winchester speedway, where he spent 25 years as a fireman. He also enjoyed attending the Indy 500 and was grateful that he was able to attend the race for many years accompanied by his family. Besides racing he also enjoyed hunting, spending time with family, cutting wood and loafing with his friends, where they would argue politics and agitate each other.
Thomas lived a life of devotion to his family, friends and community and his family would like to thank many special friends that loved and supported him in his battle with cancer. Special thanks to Carol Weaver, Tony Hinshaw, Randy Weaver, Charlie Wilson, Harvey Wright, Steve Beeson and Marvin Schwartz.
Thomas is survived by his wife Debbie, 3 children, Greg (Brenda) Fisher, Kim Ring (Brian Raszkowski) and Stacey (Trent) Hunt, 3 sisters, Marilyn McClain, Georgianna McCoy, Judy Moreland, 1 brother, Gordon (Diane) Fisher, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ralph and Mildred Fisher, brothers, Donald (Jerry) Fisher and Willard Fisher, nephews Randy Fisher, Todd Mooreland, Neil Fisher, and granddaughter in-law Sierra Fisher.
Visitation will be 11 AM to 2 PM on Tuesday, September 29, at Losantville United Methodist Church. Services will follow at 2 PM. Pastor Maureen Walby will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Losantville park board, PO Box 97, Losantville IN 47354.
Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com