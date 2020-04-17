|
|
Thomas J. Dorton
Gaston - Thomas J. Dorton, 72, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Thomas was born on October 10, 1947 in Muncie to the late Howard M. and Betty A. (Wright) Dorton. He was a 1965 graduate of Gaston High School. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Thomas owned and operated Dorton Standard in the 1970's. He worked as a tire salesman for over 30 years, working for Goodyear and Marion tire. Thomas also drove a semitruck for 10 years and was currently a bus driver for Wes-Del Schools. Thomas was a member of the Gaston United Methodist Church, the Gaston American Legion, and the Gaston Lion's club where he was a past-president. He also was involved in Junior Pro Elementary Basketball Association and had earned his Eagle Scout Badge with the Boy Scouts. Thomas enjoyed fishing, wood carving, Wes-Del sports, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara (Richards) Dorton; three children, Angie Camp (husband Chip), Thomas Eric Dorton (wife Brittany) and Andrea Dorton; six grandchildren, Quinton Camp, Macey Zimmerman, Colton Camp, Adaleigh Dorton, Shaylee Nottingham, and Jade Conner; three siblings, Richard Dorton (wife Carol), Beverly Hoopingarner (husband Ron), and Joe Dorton (wife Juli); several nieces and nephews; and two great-nephews.
Thomas was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas A. Dorton; brother-in-law, Bill Vannatter; and two nephews, Doug and Andy Vannatter;
There will be a private graveside service to celebrate Thomas' life followed by burial at Matthews Cemetery. Thomas' family will hold a public memorial service at a later date when the government restrictions are lifted.
Thomas' family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff in the ICU unit at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for their tireless loving care of Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Gaston United Methodist Church, Wes-Del School, and / or the Gaston American Legion.
Share a memory of Thomas and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Thomas' life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020