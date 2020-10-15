Thomas J. Folkner



Benton, AR - Thomas J. Folkner, 78, formerly of Muncie, passed away October 7, 2020 in Benton, Arkansas.



Born June 9, 1942 in Walkerton, the son of John and Ellen (Davis) Folkner. He attended Center School and Cowan School in Delaware County, Indiana. He was the proud owner of Tom's Tavern for many years. Thomas was a big supporter for the Arkansas Children's Hospital Burn Center.



Surviving family members are two sons, Thomas Jr. and Anthony; two daughters, Rebecca Heath and Paula Barrett; two step-children, Teresa Edwards, Paul Stephens; one brother, Larry Folkner (wife Sonia); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter at birth, Robin, three sisters; Mary Stark, Betty Perry, Jane Kramer; and brother, Paul Folkner



Family will hold a private service at a later date.









