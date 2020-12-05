Thomas Junior Shopher
Muncie - Thomas Junior Shopher, 73, of Muncie, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at home with his family.
He was born in Muncie on Monday, August 25, 1947, the son of Lawrence Shopher and Evelyn (Musgrove) Estep. Tom joined the Navy and proudly served his country from 1964-1966. He married Kitty Parsons in 1971, and they shared forty-nine wonderful years together. Tom and Charles Medecke co-owned a business called American TV Repair for twenty-three years. He then worked for Lifetouch in Industrial Maintenance for fifteen years until he retired.
Tom loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, boating, camping, and golfing. He was a natural teacher and always tried to teach something to family and friends. Tom was a lifelong learner of martial arts. He enjoyed peanut butter shakes and nutty bars, but he really loved Kitty's chili, and her ham and beans, taters and cornbread. Tom enjoyed his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Kitty; a son, Alan Shopher (S.O. Christina Welborn); daughters, Jennifer Scarberry (husband, Jason), and Heather Kelross (husband, Jason); brothers, Mike Shopher (S.O. Laura Daniels), Bo Shopher (wife, Kathy), and Larry Brooks; sisters, Pat Reffitt, Tamara Brooks, Vickie Shopher, and Pam Patterson; grandchildren, Lauren Workman, Lucas Workman, Lyndsey Robinson, Jacob Shopher, Emily Shopher, and Teri Scarberry; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by: his parents, Lawrence and Evelyn; a brother, Melvin Shopher; a brother-in-law, Butch Reffitt; his step-grandfather, Jim Estep; and a niece, Traci Allbee.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Funeral services will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Rusty Clements will officiate. Graveside services will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the Navy and the Delaware County Honor Guard.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at services and visitation. To be safe remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
for the Shopher family.