Thomas K. Ryan
Venice, FL - Thomas K. Ryan, 92, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019.
He was born in Anderson, IN on June 6, 1926.
Following High School, he attended the University of Notre Dame and the University of Cincinnati school of art.
Tom began his career as a commercial artist in Muncie, Indiana. His love of the old west and his creative vision merged in 1965 as he created Tumbleweeds, a major nationally syndicated Cartoon strip. Distributed in newspapers nationwide by King Features the award-winning strip was transformed into a musical and performed in Las Vegas. In addition, Tumbleweeds has been, and still is, featured at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida in the cartoon section of the Park. He published 27 books in the U.S. and abroad. His warmth and irreverent sense of humor is reflected in his work and marked the character of the man himself.
Ryan is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joanne Ryan. His four children, Linda Klocke (Jack) of Pensacola, FL, Tim Ryan (Ann) of St. Petersburg, FL, Dan Ryan of Venice, FL, and Diane Finn (Andy) of Alexandria, VA. He had 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A private service was held at Farley Funeral Home and Venice Memorial Gardens on Monday, the 18th of March. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Several Sources Shelters. www.severalsources.org
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019