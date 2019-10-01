|
|
Thomas L. DeWitt
Muncie - Thomas L. DeWitt, 88, passed away on Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Westminster Village.
He was born on July 17, 1931 in Garrett, IN, the son of Jay W. and Mattie Martha (Mason) DeWitt and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from Ball State University. Thomas served his country honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He married Mary Lou Wilcox on November 24, 1955 in Garrett and moved to Muncie in 1959.
Thomas worked at Ball State University/ Burris Laboratory School as a teacher and coach for 30 years until his retirement in 1994. He also served as the manager of the Catalina Swim Club from 1960-1992 and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
He was very dedicated to his family and his "girls" were the light of his life.
Surviving are two daughters, Debbie DeWitt Disney (Steve) of Hobart, IN and Cindy DeWitt of Carmel, IN; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Thomas DeWitt Disney (Samantha), Michael Steven Disney (Alexis), Kathryn Mary Haughs (Will), and Thomas Weston Treadway; and three great-grandchildren, Tatum and Blakely Disney, Britton DeWitt Haughs, and another one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Mary Lou DeWitt on September 2, 2016; one sister, Evelyn Kolbe; and three brothers, Merton, John and Joseph DeWitt.
The family will hold a private service on October 4, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Military honors will be provided by The United States Air Force.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to girls' volleyball at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, 2801 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019