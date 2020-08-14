1/1
Thomas Leroy "Tom" Rodeffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Leroy "Tom" Rodeffer

Atlanta - Thomas Leroy "Tom" Rodeffer, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville.

Tom was born in Muncie on April 24, 1947, the son of George and Harriett (Madill) Rodeffer.

On September 5, 1995, he married Mary (Tousignant) Anderson and they shared 25years of marriage together.

Tom retired from UPS in 1995, after 26 years of service as a Supervisor. Tom enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and working on his property keeping everything in order.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Anderson of Atlanta, IN, son, Brad Rodeffer of TX, daughter, Amanda Budhi of Portland, OR, step-daughter, Marita (James) Lengerich of Elkhart, IN, step-son, Marc (Jennifer) Anderson of Elkhart, IN, grandchildren, James, Nick, Kara, Kelsey & Kaley, great grandchild, Killian, Cousin, Sharon Childs of Muncie, IN.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, George E. & Harriett E. Rodeffer.

Tom's wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Local arrangements have been entrusted by Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood.

Online condolences can be given at

www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood
1113 Anderson St.
Elwood, IN 43036
(765) 552-2501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunnichay Funeral Home - Elwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved