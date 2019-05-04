|
Thomas Leroy Tharp
Muncie - Thomas Leroy Tharp, 74 of Muncie, died Tuesday evening April 30, 2019 at Providence Acute Care of Anderson. He was born January 16, 1945 in Muncie and was the son of the late Roscoe and Lois (Mullen) Tharp.
Thomas proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He loved to attend and participate in stock car races. Thomas served for many years as a warehouse manager for Marsh and other companies as well. He loved hot air balloons and air balloon racing.
Thomas is survived by his two sons Eric L Tharp (Linda) of Anderson and Aaron J Tharp (Jenny) of Homeworth, OH; five grandchildren Aaron Jr., Madelyn, Maxwell, Chelsea and Matthew Tharp; two sisters Janet Burroughs (Joe) of Noblesville and Jean King of Mesa, AZ, several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Madonna Tharp (Hall) and his brother James Tharp.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on May 4, 2019